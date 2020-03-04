What We Know About Nik Wallenda's Safety Precautions During ABC's 'Volcano Live!'

Additionally, to Nik's dismay, he's required to wear a safety harness. Although he apparently grew up walking on wires sans a safety harness, Nik said the network was requiring it.

“That’s for ABC. It is what it is. It’ll be the same as Times Square,” he said, referring to when ABC required him and his sister, Lijana, to wear harnesses while wire-walking 25 stories over Manhattan's busiest neighborhood. He also had to do so when he wire-walked over Niagara Falls back in 2012.