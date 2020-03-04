We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
What We Know About Nik Wallenda's Safety Precautions During ABC's 'Volcano Live!'

Amidst seemingly relentless emotionally taxing news updates (re: coronavirus, elections, and natural disasters), ABC is airing a different kind of anxiety-inducing special, called Volcano Live! With Nik Wallenda, on March 4, 2020. The professional acrobat will be walking over an active Nicaraguan volcano via a steel tightrope, and it's safe to say that viewers all over the world are extremely worried for him.

With this outrageous stunt, viewers (understandably) have many questions. Is Nik Wallenda wearing a safety harness, goggles, or a mask during his harrowing two-hour journey over the volcano? How is his wife feeling about all of this? Here is everything we know regarding the daredevil's safety precautions, and his family's views on this life-threatening stunt.