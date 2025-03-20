Where Is Nikki Blonsky from 'Hairspray' Now? She's All Over "Blonsky-Tok" Nikki faced bullying for her weight, but she never gave up love for the 'Hairspray' fandom. By Ivy Griffith Published March 20 2025, 12:30 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

When Hairspray came to theaters in 2007, it brought a powerhouse cast. Superstars like John Travolta, Queen Latifah, Michelle Pfeiffer, Zac Efron, James Marsden, and Christopher Walken graced the big screen for the play's adaptation to film. In amongst the titans was a talented actor named Nikki Blonsky.

But in the two decades or so since the film was released, Nikki went from starring alongside Hollywood heavyweights and smooching Zac to relative obscurity. In 2025, her name started making the rounds again thanks to her dedicated Cameo audience. But where is Nikki Blonsky now? Here's what we know.

Where is 'Hairspray' Nikki Blonksy now?

It can be difficult to go from a normal person to a musical sensation overnight. For Nikki, fame brought with it all the usual perks and no shortage of bullying. As an actor who calls herself "on the heavy side," Nikki has faced the nastiest aspects of what it means to become suddenly famous, especially alongside Hollywood hunks like Zac Efron.

In a 2014 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Nikki shared that she was still living with her parents. She explained that she wasn't broke, but said she is living with them because "you gotta do what you gotta do." As of 2025, Nikki appears to still be keeping things low-key. Her social media suggests that she's still making Hairspray-related appearances, signing autographs, emceeing drag shows, and working as an actor on a smaller scale.

It can be hard to come down from a career high like Hairspray, especially if you were a larger actor who came out before body positivity started to make the rounds in Hollywood. But Nikki appears to be making the best of it, and embracing her fans and the fame she earned through the musical.

Nikki's cameos have gone viral on TikTok.

In 2025, her name began circulating online again as people started to fall into "Blonsky-tok." Basically, if you click on one video, you're going to fall into the Blonsky side of TikTok. It all started because people started sharing Cameo videos of the actor responding to requests from fans.

In one video, Nikki responded to a fan whose friend purchased a Cameo after the recipient's sister died. A cheerful Nikki chirped, "Hi Natalie, it's Nikki Blonsky here!" She then sang her favorite Hairspray song, much to the delight of TikTok. While there was a Negative Nancy here and there, the vast majority of the comments were supportive under the TikTok video of her cameo.

Mega-influencer Trisha Paytas commented under the video, "I need a Nikki Blonsky cameo." Another fan wrote, "Stop this is actually so sweet." Another fan reluctantly agreed to watch Hairspray again, writing, "Fine!" One user scolded the negative responders, saying, "She can say she kissed Zac Efron. Something I never will be able to say."

