‘Hairspray’ Turns 15! Where Is the Cast Now?

Queen Latifah played the vibrant and nurturing Motormouth Maybelle. Motormouth Maybelle became a fan favorite as she taught us to be “big, bold, and beautiful.” Queen followed the same philosophy off the screen with her plus-size clothing partnerships and body advocacy work.

Since Hairspray, the multi-hyphenate star has continued working in television and film. Fans can catch Queen Latifah on CBS’ The Equalizer as agent Robin McCall. She also starred in Netflix’s Hustle as Adam Sandler’s wife.