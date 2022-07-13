Beanie Feldstein Leaves ‘Funny Girl’ Production After Middling Reviews

Broadway is chock full of musicals, film adaptations, or revivals featuring TV and movie stars giving their take on classic stage characters.

Funny Girl has seen a cyclical resurgence on the stage that took nearly 60 years to complete. It originally debuted in 1964, then was adapted to film in 1968, and was brought back to the stage in 2022 starring Beanie Feldstein. Reviews for the Broadway show, however, have not been kind.