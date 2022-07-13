Omarion's Little Brother, O'Ryan, Has Set Social Media Ablaze With Interesting Content
Talent frequently runs in the family — the late Michael Jackson and his family band, the Jackson Five, is a clear cut example. Not to mention, legendary actor Denzel Washington and his son, John David Washington also live up to that expectation. It's not uncommon for family members of celebrities to set their sights on making it big in entertainment. However, not everyone is able to achieve the same level of success.
That said, social media has been in a frenzy over the last few weeks. Not only did the Omarion and Mario Verzuz battle break the internet — thanks in major part to Omarion and his brother’s watermelon segment — the “Post to Be” singer’s brother is now on the tip of everyone’s tongue yet again as leaked content makes its rounds online. Now, fans that are not too familiar with Omarion’s brother have endless questions about his identity and career. Keep reading to get the 4-1-1.
Omarion’s little brother, O’Ryan, is also a singer and entertainer.
Longtime fans of Omarion are likely familiar with his younger brother, O’Ryan. Aside from the 35-year-old bearing a striking resemblance to the former reality star, O’Ryan is also a singer and entertainer.
According to Discogs, O’Ryan released his first self-titled studio album in 2004. Since then, O’Ryan has been busy sharing his music on various platforms including Apple Music and SoundCloud.
Not to mention, he has made a few television and film appearances including 2006’s Dr. Dolittle 3 and VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood in 2014.
However, most fans are familiar with O’Ryan since he shares a daughter, 13-year-old Namiko Lee, with R&B songstress Jhene Aiko. The pair dated from 2005 to 2008.
O’Ryan, who refers to himself as a watermelon aficionado and mood manager, currently has 400,000 followers on Instagram. However, we have a feeling that his following will increase thanks to O’Ryan’s activities online.
O’Ryan is currently trending on Twitter after a nude video from his OnlyFans page was leaked.
All it takes is an impressive nude shot to get the people going! And it appears that O’Ryan has fallen in the good graces of many fans after his nude video hit Twitter.
In the video, the 35-year-old can be seen doing jumping jacks while naked. Of course, his private area is in full view of the camera. Now, social media users have been relentless with jokes, while others are praising O’Ryan’s ex, Jhene Aiko, for her track record with attractive men.
Many social media users jokingly shared that O’Ryan is forgiven for the watermelon melee at the Omarion and Mario Verzuz battle. Other fans made it a point to share that O’Ryan has always been a looker and that he has a bright future ahead with OnlyFans.
There’s no telling if O’Ryan will continue to share explicit OnlyFans content, but fans believe he’ll keep up the momentum since a subscription runs at $12 a pop. After all, some people don’t mind doing something strange for a piece of change.