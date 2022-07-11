Rumors Are Afoot About Who Will Star in 'Funny Girl' After Beanie's Sudden Departure

Regardless, many suspect that Lea auditioned for this revival, but lost the role to Beanie. Lea does have a reputation of treating cast members on set rudely and unfairly. That could have contributed to her not landing the role to begin with, as producers likely want to keep the show drama-free.

But at this point, between mediocre reviews and Lea’s incredible Tonys performance, it seems likely that production may have changed their mind. Instead of sticking out two more months feeling unwanted, Beanie may have decided to leave earlier than planned.