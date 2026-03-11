What We Know About Nikko Natividad's Wife, Who Is Sticking With Him Through Cheating Scandal
Cielo is asking people to treat her family with kindness during this difficult time.
Filipino actor, model, and dancer Nikko Natividad admitted to cheating on his wife on March 6, 2026, in an interview with Ogie Diaz, according to the Manila Times. An intimate video from 2022 captured him stepping out on his wife. In the emotional interview, Nikko confirmed the legitimacy of the video and took full responsibility for his actions.
Nikko said he had a "moment of temptation," but he "had no excuse" for his actions. Despite the scandal and pain that his actions caused his family, Nikko's wife is asking people to give Nikko and their family compassion as they go through this difficult time.
Nikko Natividad is married to Cielo Mae Eusebio.
Nikko and Cielo had a child in 2015, a year before Pinoy Big Brother Season 7, per ABS CBN. They got married in November 2021.
Cielo's Instagram says she is the co-founder of The Bloom Project, a health and beauty brand, and Saku Skin, which sells "perfumed body soap."
Her Instagram features photos of herself and her family exploring, celebrating holidays, and just enjoying life together.
In an Instagram post, Cielo addressed the cheating scandal. She wrote, "I just want to say this from my heart. I'm not pretending like nothing happened. I feel the pain every single day."
She said that she acknowledges Nikko's mistakes and knows that the scandal "could have been avoided."
"This is not just about me as a wife anymore. It's about us as a family," she wrote. Cielo said that it is hard to rebuild trust, but that she knows how beautiful her family is and doesn't want to lose it.
Cielo added that what people see online is only a small part of their actual lives, and only those closest to them can see how much she and Nikko love and care for each other.
She finally thanked those who sent her messages "with love and concern instead of hate," and asked for respect and kindness.
Nikko and Cielo have two children.
Nikko and Cielo's oldest son, Aiden Seagal, was born in 2015. Their younger son, Aiz Shelby, was born on the last day of 2024. The couple had been trying to get pregnant for four years before having Aiz, per Inquirer. Nikko shared that Aiz Shelby had a seizure while the family was on vacation, per Push.
They were traveling in Japan when the incident happened. Although the incident was scary, Aiz Shelby thankfully recovered.
Nikko told ABS CBN that he hopes to have a close relationship with his son and to become his son's best friend.
Cielo often shares photos of herself, Nikko, and their boys spending quality time together on her Instagram page.
Nikko shared how his cheating scandal affected his older son, Aiden. "My eldest is smart. He’s 10 years old. Of course he hears things. My child texted me from home because he couldn’t talk to me. He was crying and he was angry," Nikko said, per The Manila Times.
He and Cielo decided not to tell Aiden about the video but to tell him about the cheating. Nikko explained, "We had to tell him because he was already wondering what was happening at home, why there was chaos and things were being thrown around."
Nikko said that talking with his son about his cheating was extremely difficult.