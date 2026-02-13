Music Producer Jack Antonoff Has Faced Cheating Rumors for Almost a Decade Jack is currently married to actress Margaret Qualley. By Joseph Allen Published Feb. 13 2026, 10:08 a.m. ET Source: Mega

As one of the biggest producers in music, Jack Antonoff has built the kind of career that few musicians could imagine. He's been married to actress Margaret Qualley since 2023, and the two of them seem to have a happy relationship.

Before the two of them met, though, he faced allegations of cheating from one of his previous partners. As allegations of cheating around Jack persist, here's what we know about how they started.

What are the Jack Antonoff cheating rumors all about?

The main allegations stem from his relationship with Lena Dunham, and speculation that he was having an affair with the singer Lorde while the two of them were together. The rumor stems from speculation that Jack and Lorde were dating just weeks after he and Lena split up in 2017. Lena added more fuel to the speculation after she suggested that she hadn't spoken to the singer since the rumors that she was dating Jack first started to spread.

“It was awful,” Lena told The Cut in 2018, explaining that she had spoken to Jack after the rumors started to circulate. “I don’t think anything happened between them. I can never know someone else’s life. I have never spoken to Ella [Lorde] about it. We haven’t talked since Jack, and I broke up. It was awful, and I couldn’t do anything about it except trust that what he was saying to me was true.”

Even Lena is unsure whether the allegations that Jack cheated are true, but they spread like wildfire on the internet. There haven't been rumors of cheating around Jack much in the years since this allegation spread, and at the time, Lena seemed to suggest that she thought their split might have been for the best, explaining that their relationship lasted longer than it should because of her ongoing health issues.

looking like this just to marry jack antonoff and argue with him in public to the point of bursting into tears on the regular while he cheats on you with men and women… https://t.co/Y6mTtwnlC7 — vivi 🖍️ (@channelserve) February 12, 2026

“Maybe we want different things out of our lives,” she explained. “Maybe we have different attitudes about what family means. Maybe these essential questions that people have to ask themselves all the time are not being asked, because we just want to make sure that I don’t pass out at the grocery store.”

Jack and Margaret Qualley seem to be happy together.

In a recent profile for Vanity Fair, Margaret Qualley touched briefly on her relationship with Jack and seemed to suggest that things had gone well since their 2023 marriage. “I’ve always been very love-oriented. I’ve always been looking for my person, and I met Jack," she told the magazine, explaining that the two plan to have children, although they haven't set out a timetable yet.

