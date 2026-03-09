Nikko Natividad's Wife Speaks out After Video Scandal: "I Feel the Pain Every Single Day" "It’s about us as a family." By Tatayana Yomary Published March 9 2026, 12:27 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@nikkonatividad

We live in a time where it’s hard for anyone to get away with stepping out on their partners. Between mistresses spilling the beans to folks being foolish enough to move in a sloppy manner, it’s only a matter of time before a person’s dirty laundry gets revealed. Not to mention, for folks with celebrity status, that info comes to light even faster. Just ask Stefon Diggs and Tom Sandoval.

Article continues below advertisement

The same can be said for Filipino actor and model Nikko Natividad. The news about him stepping out on his wife, Cielo Mae Eusebio, has spread like wildfire. And even worse, video footage has elevated the situation, causing folks online to give their opinions on his extramarital affair — and it’s messy. Here’s the 4-1-1 on the Nikko Natividad scandal.

Article continues below advertisement

Nikko Natividad admitted to cheating on his wife.

Say it ain’t so. According to CDN Live, Nikko took responsibility for his actions of cheating on his wife. The outlet shares that Nikko confirmed the report of him allegedly appearing in an intimate video and cheating on his wife. In a March 6 interview, the outlet reported that he blamed his actions on succumbing to “a moment of temptation” and said, “he had no excuse” for them.

Interestingly, many folks online were cheating the news as a new revelation. However, it appears that the video is old. In the interview, Nikko shared that “he feared [the video] could be released at any time” since it was originally recorded in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Nikko Natividad’s wife, Cielo Mae Eusebio, is begging for folks to give the couple compassion after his scandal.

While most women make it a point to leave their husbands after being cheated on, especially in this fashion, Cielo is choosing to fight for her family. On March 6, Cielo took to Facebook to ask for people not to judge the couple, but instead give them a break as they navigate healing from the situation. “Only the people who truly know us know how much we love each other,” she wrote.” Spare me and my family. Please stop being harsh.”

Article continues below advertisement

She continued: “I stand with my husband despite his mistakes. I am his wife. And I am the only one who can decide for our family, not the opinions, not the noise, not the judgment.” In the lengthy post, Cielo shared that while the controversy has taken a toll on her and her family, she’s choosing to move forward and doesn’t appreciate folks telling her to leave her husband.

Article continues below advertisement