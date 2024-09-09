Home > Entertainment Nina Agdal Shows Off Third Trimester Bump in New Instagram Photos Nina Agdal and Logan Paul are expecting their first daughter sometime in the fall. By Sara Belcher Published Sept. 9 2024, 7:06 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@loganpaul

In case you missed it, Logan Paul is going to be a dad! The same influencer who started on Vine before working his way onto the WWE roster will soon be a father. Logan has been with his now-fiancé, Nina Agdal, since 2022. He popped the question to the Danish model in July 2023, and though they have yet to walk down the aisle, the pair are expecting a child together.

Their baby girl is due sometime in the fall, according to the couple's announcement from April 2024. In a new Instagram post, the Sports Illustrated cover star shows off her baby bump naked.

Nina Agdal posts naked photo of her baby bump.

Though the pair have not yet shared their exact due date, Nina is clearly well into her third trimester in the photo she shared on Instagram on Sept. 9. In the photo, she stands naked on top of a rock near a pond, holding her breasts and leaving her bump on full display. "Mom by Dad," she captioned the post, tagging Logan.

Logan shared a similar post noting that the pair are prepping for the impending arrival of their daughter. He shared a photo taken in front of the same pond, wearing a fur hat with antlers while smoking and drawing a bow — followed by a series of wholesome photos and videos of the two of them spending some quality time together.

