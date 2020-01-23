We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
projectmara-1579746521798.jpeg
Source: Ninja Theory

Ninja Theory Is Working on a New Game Other Than 'Hellblade 2'

Game developer Ninja Theory is working on a new video game, but it might not be what you think. Though the company previously revealed it was working on the upcoming sequel to the award-winning Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice for the new Xbox Series X, it's also got something very different up its sleeve. The studio dropped the news on Jan. 22 by way of Microsoft. It's called Project: Mara, and it's going to explore more situations along the lines of mental illness like the original Hellblade did. 

In a short teaser trailer, Ninja Theory gave fans a brief glimpse at what the psychological horror game would offer, and while the footage was painfully brief, it looked very much like something to get excited for – something that would no doubt thrill gamers looking for something a little different. With the new Xbox Series X on the horizon for the 2020 holiday season, we might even be able to expect Project: Mara by the end of the year to go along with it. 