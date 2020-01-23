Ninja Theory Is Working on a New Game Other Than 'Hellblade 2'

Project: Mara is poised to be an "experimental" horror title, according to Tameem Antoniades, co-founder of Ninja Theory.

"Project: Mara will be a real-world and grounded representation of true mental terror," said Antoniades. "It will be based heavily on research, interviews, and firsthand accounts to recreate the horrors of the mind as accurately and believably as possible," he said during the reveal video where he divulged additional information about the game, which is in its early stages.