How Many Kids Does NLE Choppa Have? A Look at the Proud Father's Children The rapper is a devoted father. By Tatayana Yomary Published March 10 2026, 12:50 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Rapper NLE Choppa, aka Bryson Lashun Potts, is not shy about many things, from his support of the LGBTQIA+ community to his strong belief in God. Fans of the 23-year-old often credit him for not keeping his faith hidden and being a stand-up man. That said, his beliefs and morals have translated into how he shows up as a father.

Yes, NLE Choppa is a proud dad. The rapper makes a point of showcasing his children on social media and the sweet moments they share together. However, after a recent post with him cuddling with three children was shared on social media, fans have questions about his family. How many kids does NLE Choppa have? Here’s the full scoop.

How many kids does NLE Choppa have?

The “Dare U” rapper is both a boy and a girl dad. His oldest, 5-year-old Clover Brylie Potts, was born in 2020. He shares the adorable preschooler with his ex-girlfriend, Mariah J.

As for the rapper’s son, ChoZen Wone Da'Shun Potts, he shares the 2-year-old with his ex-girlfriend, Marissa Da’Nae. Marissa is a reality TV star and a beauty entrepreneur.

Unfortunately, things have not always been smooth sailing with the exes. In late 2025, the rapper and Marissa went back and forth online about him neglecting Chozen, among other allegations. Not to mention, Mariah also made the same accusations against NLE, claiming he neglected their daughter.

In a now-deleted October 2025 Instagram post shared by The Shade Room Teens, the rapper responded by sharing a video of him styling Clover’s hair. In the caption, he threw some shade about the neglect claims.

“Ne•Glect: (Verb) Fail to care for properly. (Noun) The state or fact of being uncared for. Looks like neglect to me,” he wrote alongside a laughing emoji and two hearts. “PS: This toothbrush is designated ONLY for her hair!”

Source: Mega

NLE Choppa went viral for styling Clover’s hair in a cute video.

Too cute! In a March 9 Instagram post, NLE shared a video of him doing Clover’s hair. In the video, Clover is seen staring into the mirror as his song “Letter to My Daughter” plays.

“If only she knew how perfect I was trying to get it. I love you Clover,” the caption reads. NLE is seen styling Clover’s baby hairs with an edge brush. As he wipes the product on her baby edges, she tells him that he may have gotten some of it in her mouth.