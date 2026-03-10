Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Music

How Many Kids Does NLE Choppa Have? A Look at the Proud Father's Children

The rapper is a devoted father.

Tatayana Yomary - Author
By

Published March 10 2026, 12:50 p.m. ET

How Many Kids Does NLE Choppa Have? Details on His Children
Source: MEGA

Rapper NLE Choppa, aka Bryson Lashun Potts, is not shy about many things, from his support of the LGBTQIA+ community to his strong belief in God. Fans of the 23-year-old often credit him for not keeping his faith hidden and being a stand-up man. That said, his beliefs and morals have translated into how he shows up as a father.

Article continues below advertisement

Yes, NLE Choppa is a proud dad. The rapper makes a point of showcasing his children on social media and the sweet moments they share together. However, after a recent post with him cuddling with three children was shared on social media, fans have questions about his family. How many kids does NLE Choppa have? Here’s the full scoop.

nle choppa
Article continues below advertisement

How many kids does NLE Choppa have?

The “Dare U” rapper is both a boy and a girl dad. His oldest, 5-year-old Clover Brylie Potts, was born in 2020. He shares the adorable preschooler with his ex-girlfriend, Mariah J.

As for the rapper’s son, ChoZen Wone Da'Shun Potts, he shares the 2-year-old with his ex-girlfriend, Marissa Da’Nae. Marissa is a reality TV star and a beauty entrepreneur.

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, things have not always been smooth sailing with the exes. In late 2025, the rapper and Marissa went back and forth online about him neglecting Chozen, among other allegations. Not to mention, Mariah also made the same accusations against NLE, claiming he neglected their daughter.

Article continues below advertisement

In a now-deleted October 2025 Instagram post shared by The Shade Room Teens, the rapper responded by sharing a video of him styling Clover’s hair. In the caption, he threw some shade about the neglect claims.

“Ne•Glect: (Verb) Fail to care for properly. (Noun) The state or fact of being uncared for. Looks like neglect to me,” he wrote alongside a laughing emoji and two hearts. “PS: This toothbrush is designated ONLY for her hair!”

Article continues below advertisement
NLE Choppa
Source: Mega

NLE Choppa went viral for styling Clover’s hair in a cute video.

Too cute! In a March 9 Instagram post, NLE shared a video of him doing Clover’s hair. In the video, Clover is seen staring into the mirror as his song “Letter to My Daughter” plays.

Article continues below advertisement

“If only she knew how perfect I was trying to get it. I love you Clover,” the caption reads.

NLE is seen styling Clover’s baby hairs with an edge brush. As he wipes the product on her baby edges, she tells him that he may have gotten some of it in her mouth.

“I didn’t realize it was so hard,” Clover said.

She then goes on to start singing Aqua’s “Barbie World” as dad finishes up the job.

At the end of the video, NLE kisses his daughter and double-checks his work before they head out.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

NLE Choppa Is Clearly Ice Spice's Biggest Fan Since He Named His New Song After Her

NLE Choppa and His Girlfriend Broke Up — Here's What Happened

NLE Choppa Shares Photos of His Baby Daughter Clover

Latest Music News and Updates

    About Distractify

    About UsPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCASitemap

    Connect with Distractify

    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to InstagramContact us by Email

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2026 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.