"No! Poop!" — Coffee Shop Bans Number Twos in Bathroom, Blames Serial Mess Maker

Williamsburg, Brooklyn can often be looked at as ground zero for gentrification. Anyone who lived there before the great Hipster migration will tell you that it looked and felt way different. While remnants of old Williamsburg still remain in small pockets, it's a completely different place for folks to live in these days.

For one, rent is astronomically high. There's also a perception that Williamsburg is an area that embraces artistry and artists. But because of this expression and welcoming of the arts, it's not uncommon to see off-kilter signs at establishments inside of Williamsburg. But this one uploaded by an X user has created a bit of a rift on the popular social media platform.

The user, who goes by Mayor (@wedge_shaped) posted a couple of photos from a coffee shop located in Williamsburg that makes a very specific demand as to how guests use its bathrooms.

Williamsburg is home to many a fine place to grab a cup of joe. And while the quality of this coffee shop's brew can't be ascertained by the images Mayor shared of this establishment, we can discern its bathroom policies.

And it doesn't look like management is acknowledging the diuretic effects drinking coffee can have on a person, as they are policing patrons' bathroom usage. So if you're heading to the toilet to take a No. 2, then the business doesn't want you in there.

Several signs are plastered near the bathroom, including a print out of Uncle Sam pointing at the reader with a blunt message emblazoned over his hat that simply states: "No S----ing."

Multiple other signs show a black image of what appears to be a mound of dookie with a large red STOP animation crossing it out. The sign reads: "NO! POOP! Again, someone left a mess. It's expensive to clean and fix."

Inside of the bathroom there's another, large sign that shows a colorized turd that also has a "no" sign running through it. Plastered all over the walls with a conspiracy-theorist like dedication are other notices. These signs are also imploring guests not to pinch loaves into the porcelain throne.

The massive sign reads: "NO POOP! NO! TO EVERYTHING! EXCEPT FOR TINKLE AND SMALL AMOUNTS OF OUR TOILET PAPER. The pipes can't handle it. The last time someone dropped, it clogged the pipes. CAUSED DAMAGE, and a lot of MONEY and time to get it fixed."

On top of the water tank cover on the toilet, there's a little label. It states a request: Use the trash bin for used toilet paper or otherwise, the "toilet will flood." Naturally, a number of folks who responded to Mayor's post on X found the entire situation hilarious.

Well, Mayor didn't, as they responded to their own upload, writing: "Can someone please send me one million dollars so I don’t have to work in Williamsburg anymore? OK thanks." One person joked: "So you pooped?"

Mayor clarified that they "DID NOT." Someone else quipped: "I need to take a mondo duke there and walk away dramatically as the building collapses to rubble behind me." There was one person who thought that a coffee shop that prevented people from pooping wasn't cool.

"Wth a place that sells coffee but you’re NOT allowed to poop is diabolical," they penned. Someone else thought that they may've been lying about fixing the issue, however, if their toilet was still getting clogged from the last time they implemented a fix: "OK, well, if it keeps getting clogged, then they obviously haven't fixed it, despite what they might say. lol."