Is Noah Beck Joining OnlyFans? Find out What the TikTok Star Had to Say

The subscription-based platform, OnlyFans, is known for its large community of sex workers. But more recently, celebrities and influencers have been creating accounts to give fans access to more risqué or behind-the-scenes content.

Unlike TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and other social media platforms, the adult content platform, which boasts users such as Cardi B, Tyga, Aaron Carter, Bella Thorne, Michael B. Jordan, and more, have subscribers pay a monthly "fee" to access their content.