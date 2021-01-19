Is Noah Beck Joining OnlyFans? Find out What the TikTok Star Had to Say

Is Noah Beck Joining OnlyFans? Find out What the TikTok Star Had to SayBy Gabrielle Bernardini
Updated
The subscription-based platform, OnlyFans, is known for its large community of sex workers. But more recently, celebrities and influencers have been creating accounts to give fans access to more risqué or behind-the-scenes content.
Unlike TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and other social media platforms, the adult content platform, which boasts users such as Cardi B, Tyga, Aaron Carter, Bella Thorne, Michael B. Jordan, and more, have subscribers pay a monthly "fee" to access their content.
While some pics and videos are certainly NSFW, others keep it mainly PG-13. With more influencers starting to create OnlyFans accounts, some fans have begun wondering if TikTok star Noah Beck will soon sign up for the program. Keep reading to find out what he had to say about the rumors.
Is TikTok star Noah Beck joining OnlyFans?
The 19-year-old became a social media celebrity on TikTok and became known as one of the "Sway Boys." Pop Galore caught up with the teen in January and asked Noah if he was potentially joining OnlyFans. "Probably not, no," he told cameras, adding, "But, you never know."
Aside from building his status in the realm of social media, Noah is also known for his relationship with fellow TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio.
Dating rumors surfaced in August 2020 after the two were spotted getting cozy in Los Angeles. The following month, Noah appeared as Dixie's love interest in her music video for "Be Happy."
Though the couple initially downplayed their relationship and claimed to be strictly "friends," Noah and Dixie have since confirmed they are indeed an item.
If you follow the couple on social media, you'll see that they're constantly posting pics together or commenting on each other's snaps.
"Noah stunning," Dixie recently commented on one of her beau's selfies.
Dixie D'Amelio says she'd marry boyfriend Noah Beck.
Though the couple has only been dating since September 2020, Dixie thinks the pair will eventually get married one day.
The "Be Happy" singer has had to publicly defend her relationship with Noah in a since-deleted tweet from online trolls after fans began commenting that the starlet treats her boyfriend "like s--t."
“I feel so bad for Noah TBH Dixie honestly treats him like s--t,” the user posted. “He's so in love with her but I feel like she doesn't return the love…”
Dixie responded: “I love Noah with my whole heart, after being publicly heartbroken before I struggle with displaying love online from the fear of it happening again. But I’m glad you know our whole relationship from YouTube video!”
When one fan commented, “I have this feeling that u guys will get married someday," Dixie replied, "Me too." Aw, so cute!