YouTuber Gabi DeMartino Criticized for Sharing Underage Video on OnlyFans

Popular YouTube vlogger Gabi DeMartino is receiving backlash from fans after posting what many have deemed a sexually suggestive video of herself as a child. The 25-year-old content creator shared a video of herself as a toddler to her OnlyFans account, which showed Gabi lifting up her dress to show that she was naked.

Gabi took to Twitter to respond to the backlash that she received after sharing the OnlyFans video. Find out what the influencer said below.

Following the video's release, fans criticized the influencer for marketing underage sexually explicit content to her audience. Though Gabi deleted the video from her page, OnlyFans removed the YouTuber's account.

Gabi DeMartino responds to OnlyFans video backlash.

OnlyFans is a subscription-based platform in which users pay for content. The social media app is widely known for creators sharing sexually explicit pictures and risqué content of themselves. While it has become a popular platform used by sex workers to post pornographic pictures, celebrities and influencers have also created OnlyFans accounts to post more personal and behind-the-scenes content.

After Gabi shared the controversial clip, fans immediately commented on the video's underage explicit content. "Um @gabcake you better make a statement ASAP about this onlyfans s--t ...you better not be trolling with kid pics and thinking that’s OKAY," one person tweeted.

Another person wrote, "I have absolutely NO words right now. Gabi Demartino really uploaded a video of herself as a child lifting up her dress to her Only Fans account. @OnlyFans this content is disturbing, inappropriate and illegal. Please do something."

This individual commented, "I like Gabi demartino but posting a video of you on OnlyFans of when you were a child & flashed the camera and titling it with a suggestive caption + charging access to the vid for an extra $3 is disgusting." Following the backlash, Gabi took to Twitter to share a statement with her large fanbase who she refers to as "fancy babies."

"A childhood video of me on the phone saying 'Nani says put your panties back on' and jumping up and down laughing. I'm sorry I didn't think that one through. Period. A home-video I love to share w my friends & I use my [Only Fans] as a "finsta" page where I share stuff as I would [with] friends," she tweeted.

She continued, "The video was a goofy throwback family moment that I wanted to share with my personal Onlyfans fancy babies. I am sorry that this wasn’t thought out completely I apologize. The video is down now I am sorry again if this came out wrong."