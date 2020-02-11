We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
noah-centineo-sister-morgan-1581444962681.png
Source: Instagram

Noah Centineo's Sister Is the Reason He Got Into Acting in the First Place

By

Noah Centineo has been in the acting scene for years at this point — but it wasn't until his role in All the Boys I Loved Before that he became an instant rom-com heartthrob. With the sequel dropping on Netflix on Feb. 12, fans are practically chomping at the bit to see what happens next between Lara Jean Covey and Peter.

However, what even hardcore fans of Noah might not know is the person they have to thank for launching his acting career in the first place: Noah's sister.