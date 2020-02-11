Noah Centineo's Sister Is the Reason He Got Into Acting in the First Place

Noah's older sister, Taylor, is 25 years old — and it was actually Taylor's dream to become a model as a child that led to Noah's acting career.

When Noah was 8, he was dragged along to attend an open call audition with his sister at a talent agency South Florida. "I'm sitting there and someone comes over to me and they're like, 'Hey, are you auditioning?' and I was like, 'No!'" Noah told Pop-Culturist in 2017. "And they said, 'No, I really think that you have potential, you should audition.'"