Noah Galvin and His Boyfriend Both Previously Starred in Broadway's 'Dear Evan Hansen'

There isn't a ton of information about Noah's relationship history, aside from the fact that Ben is his current boyfriend. During a 2016 interview with Teen Vogue, however, he opened up a bit about his dating habits.

“I tend to date people that are slightly older, but then I get into this situation where they’re just, like, twink hunters. I’m like, ‘No, I don’t want to date you, you 45-year-old man,'" he told the publication.