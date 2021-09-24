Here's Everything You Should Know About Ben Platt's Boyfriend, Noah Galvin

The talented actor starring in Dear Evan Hansen is Ben Platt . The movie focuses on a teenage boy named Evan who deals with severe social anxiety to the point of isolation since he doesn’t know how to fully understand his peers in the age of social media.

His journey to self-discovery begins once he finds himself intertwined in the lives of two parents who just lost their child to suicide. In real life, Ben isn’t like the character he plays in the movie at all. Based on his many interviews and public appearances, it’s actually appears to be super easy for him to be social. In the romance department, he’s also totally winning! In fact, he just made his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend, Noah Galvin.