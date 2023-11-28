Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok TikTok Star Noah Glenn Carter's Family House Burned Down, They “Lost Everything” Noah Glenn Carter told TikTok followers not to take their possessions for granted after revealing that a fire destroyed his family’s house. By Dan Clarendon Nov. 28 2023, Published 3:18 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@noahglenncarter

The Gist: Noah Glenn Carter shared videos of a devastating fire at his family’s house on Nov. 27, 2023.

He started a GoFundMe campaign for $100,000.

The campaign has received mixed reactions among TikTok users.

TikTok user Noah Glenn Carter shared dramatic videos with his 8.4 million followers on Nov. 27, 2023, revealing that his family’s house burned down. “This is my house right now, guys,” he said in one video, pointing to the inferno behind him. “I was in it on the second story, and I had to climb out of a window. But I’m alive. Everybody’s safe. Nobody was hurt.”

Noah also shared audio from the voicemail he was leaving for his brother when he had to escape the house via a ladder his father got him. In the audio clip, you can hear the TikTok star yelling for help.

Noah Glenn Carter narrowly escaped the fire that destroyed his family’s house and his belongings.

“I just lost everything in a house fire,” Noah said in another video, which included before-and-after photos. “I grew up in this house, I was homeschooled, I did school in this house, and now, it’s just completely gone. As you can see, this room was beautiful. It was fully decorated for Christmas. And now we’re not ever going to be able to have Christmas in this house ever again.”

He also said that everything in his room was lost. “I had just gotten a PC back in July,” he said. “I had my Switch in there. I had all of my filming equipment in there. And now this is what is left of my room. The window that I had to climb out of to get out my room was right there. That is the A/C unit I had to climb over to get out of that window.”

Noah’s family still had some keepsakes, though. “We were able to save a lot of things like family photos,” he told followers. “We did end up losing a lot of family memories in this fire. But there is still a lot that we were able to salvage that luckily did not get burned.”

Noah's GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $12,000 so far.

Noah started a GoFundMe campaign on Nov. 27 and hopes to raise $100,000. As of the following morning, donors had contributed more than $12,000 to the cause. (Some TikTok commenters criticized the GoFundMe campaign, though, as Know Your Meme reported. “[You’re] a millionaire, you got it,” one person wrote. “Nah, $100k goal is wild,” said another.)

On TikTok, Noah advised followers that nothing in this world is guaranteed. “I just want you guys to know that you may have everything right now, you could have every possession in the entire world, but in just a single day, every single thing that you have ever owned could be taken away from you,” he said.

