Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok What Does December 22 Mean on TikTok? Let's Unpack This NSFW Incident On December 22, 2022, TikTok users went rogue after they realized they could post sexually explicit content on the platform using a certain feature. By Kelly Corbett Aug. 15 2023, Published 12:17 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @noahglenncarter

What were you doing on December 22, 2022? While many folks were probably gearing up for the holidays and spending time with their families, other folks were having a NSFW field day on TikTok. This date marks a significant event in the app’s history where things went off the rails. Below, we explain what went down on December 22, 2022, in the TikTok world and why it's such a big deal.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

What does December 22 mean? On that date in 2022, a rare incident occured.

If you go on TikTok often, you may have heard some folks reference the December 22 incident but weren't sure what they were talking about. Creator Noah Glenn Carter (@noahglenncarter) explains in a video why this date is known “as the most infamous day in TikTok history.”

Article continues below advertisement

“On that day, many TikTok users found out they could post corn if they posted the corn using TikTok’s slideshow effect," he said. (Note: Corn is code for sexually explicit content).

Article continues below advertisement

“The corn went mega, mega, viral," he continued. "For some reason, TikTok’s algorithm started recommending it to everyone on the app, and videos that were just straight corn were getting millions upon millions of views and many of them weren’t even getting taken down." According to Know Your Meme, this graphic content continued to circulate on the platform for a few days. By December 25, 22, it seemingly had been all cleaned up.

POV: you after looking at a slideshow on tiktok at December 22 9:00 pic.twitter.com/bNaop5g1ZD — Mccacondemon (@Goofyahstuff) December 24, 2022

Article continues below advertisement

According to Noah, there is no official explanation as to how this incident happened. But he has a theory as to why things got so out of hand on that date specifically. "You see this incident happened right before Christmas," he explained in the same video. "And because of this, I believe many of the people in charge of moderation at TikTok had been given Christmas off so they weren’t at the office to stop this when it did happen."