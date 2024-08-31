Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > Summer Olympic Games Overcoming Adversity: Noah Malone’s Journey as a Paralympic Champion "Running track with a visual impairment, especially after losing my vision, is largely about inspiring people." By D.M. Published Aug. 31 2024, 1:20 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@noah_malone13

The 2024 Paralympic Games are underway, and all eyes are on Noah Malone. Noah, a rising star in the world of athletics, is making headlines for his speed on the track and for his remarkable journey as an athlete with a disability. Noah was the fastest runner at the August 27 100-meter semifinal, and he’s expecting to win big during the final.

Article continues below advertisement

As Noah’s star continues to rise, fans grow increasingly interested in his life. He hasn't let his disability hold him back, and his success on the field proves his determination. Here’s what we know about the Indiana-born athlete, who inspires those living with disabilities.

What is Noah Malone’s disability?

Noah Malone was born with Leber’s Heredity Optic Neuropathy, a genetic condition that affects the retina and leads to severe vision impairment. Despite this challenge, Noah developed a love for sports at an early age. His big break came in 2019 when he won gold in the 100m and 200m events at the World Para Athletics Junior Championships, according to NBC Sports. Noah later qualified for the U.S. Paralympic Team and has since enjoyed a triumphant run.

Article continues below advertisement

At the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, he competed in the T12 classification for athletes with visual impairments. Noah quickly made a name for himself by clinching gold and silver medals in track events. Beyond the track, Noah Malone passionately advocates for people with disabilities, frequently speaking about the importance of accessibility and representation in sports.

Article continues below advertisement

“Contributing to society has always been important to me,” Noah shared with Panasonic. “Whether on or off the track, I’m not just doing things for myself. My goal is to inspire others. Running track with a visual impairment, especially after losing my vision, is largely about inspiring people. That is the main pillar of my efforts.”

Noah is expected to dominate at the 2024 Paralympic Games.

As the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games approach, all eyes focus on Noah Malone and a talented roster of U.S. track stars. Noah enters the 2024 Paralympic Games as a top contender. Following his successful stint in Tokyo, viewers expect the Indiana native to walk away with gold. In Paris, Malone will compete in his signature events, including the 100m and 200m sprints. He will be joined by a strong contingent of U.S. track stars, each driven by their own motivations to win.

Article continues below advertisement

Known as the "World’s Fastest Blind Man," David Brown will compete in the T11 classification, which is for athletes with no vision. David, who won gold in the 100m at the Rio 2016 Paralympics, is aiming to defend his title in Paris. David has made it clear that the 2024 Games will be his last sporting event, but he wants to finish strong, per USA Today.