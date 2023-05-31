Home > Entertainment Cha-Ching! Film Producer Noor Alfallah's Net Worth Is Expected to Skyrocket What is Noor Alfallah's net worth? The film producer and newly minted baby mama to Al Pacino will likely see a boost in her finances. By Tatayana Yomary May 31 2023, Published 1:29 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@nooralfallah

City girls are up by 1000! The name Noor Alfallah may not sound too familiar to most folks who consume celebrity news. Noor, who typically works behind the scenes in the filmmaking world, has now found herself to be the juiciest topic on social media and beyond. In case you’ve been out of the loop, Noor is legendary actor Al Pacino’s fourth baby mama.

Article continues below advertisement

Yes, you read that correctly! And while Noor is seemingly doing well for herself in the financial department, thanks to her career, folks are wondering exactly where she stands today. After all, some believe that being a baby mama to an A-list celebrity ups your profile and allows you to bring in extra coins. Here’s the 4-1-1 on Noor Alfallah’s net worth.

Article continues below advertisement

Noor Alfallah’s net worth is expected to increase over time.

Married Biography shares that Noor is currently working with a net worth of $3 million. This figure directly reflects her career as a film and TV producer. Over the years, Noor has produced the shorts La Petit Mort, Brosa Nostra, and two films called Billy Knight and Little Death.

Additionally, Noor once served as vice president of Lynda Obst Productions at Sony. Noor and her sister, Remi Alfallah, also secured a pod-production deal with Imagine Entertainment, per Deadline. Given that Noor is in the Hollywood circuit and works in the entertainment industry, it makes sense that she’s been able to obtain her cushy net worth.

Article continues below advertisement

Noor Alfallah Film and TV Producer Net worth: $3 million Noor Alfallah is a Kuwaiti-American film and TV producer who is the fourth baby mama of Al Pacino. Birthdate: Dec. 2, 1993 Birthplace: Kuwait Birth name: Noor Alfallah Father: Falah N Al-Falah Mother: Alana Setlin Education: UCLA

Noor Alfallah is expecting her first child with Al Pacino.

Oh baby! Congratulations appear to be for Noor and her baby daddy, Al Pacino. Per TMZ, a rep for Al shared that the actor is indeed expecting his fourth child with Noor. Interestingly, this unborn child will be Noor’s first rodeo with motherhood.

Article continues below advertisement

A source told Page Six that Al and Noor have been an item since 2020. “Pacino and Noor started seeing each other during the pandemic,” the source shared. “She has been with Al for some time and they get on very well. The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father.”

Article continues below advertisement

In case you’ve been out of the loop, Noor is 53 years Al’s senior. Al is currently 81 years old and Noor is a tender 28. Apparently, age ain’t nothing but a number for the couple. Although some folks on social media have accused Noor of dating Al to receive certain perks, she actually comes from a wealthy Kuwaiti-American background and has done very well for herself.

“She moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd, and she comes from a family with money,” a source told Page Six. Not to mention, Noor may simply have a deep affinity for seasoned men. Noor previously dated billionaire investor and philanthropist Nicolas Berggruen from late 2018 to 2019.

Article continues below advertisement