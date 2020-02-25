Woman's OBGYN Told Her She Needed Her Husband's Permission to Get Her Tubes Tied...in 2020

Thousands of people reacted to and shared these stories on Twitter, and they caught the attention of some medical professionals (and / or their relatives).

One ER doctor whose husband is a urologist wrote in response to Holli's original tweet, "Just asked husband who is a urologist if their group has a similar policy for vasectomies or if he has ever heard of such a policy. He said no, he also said it makes it sound as if she is the property of her husband. Spot on."