A Group of Nurses in New Orleans Allegedly Got Fired After Dancing to 'S*** Me Out' on TikTok A group of nurses in New Orleans made headlines after dancing to 'Slut Me Out' in a now-deleted TikTok. Did they lose their jobs? Here's what we know. By Kelly Corbett Apr. 14 2023, Updated 3:57 p.m. ET

Once again, TikTok has made it into the workplace. And once again, the consequences are not great. A batch of nurses in New Orleans recently made headlines for filming an inappropriate TikTok while on duty. The video has since been deleted, but allegedly the workers attached to the video have been terminated. Is that fair? Below, we discuss the TikTok in question created by nurses at Ochsner Health.

Ochsner Health nurses made a TikTok video to "S--- Me Out" by rapper NLE Choppa.

In a now-deleted TikTok video, several Ochsner Health employees were seen performing a dance routine to NLE Choppa's 2022 hit "S--- Me Out," per NOLA.com. Their dance included several references to sexual acts, which at times incorporated using hospital equipment.

In addition to lip-syncing the vulgar track, the nurses also made obscene gestures with their hands and used hospital equipment to act out parts of the song. There were at least five female nurses and two male nurses who appeared in the video. All were donning scrubs.

Furthermore, one woman in the video was seen wearing an LSU Nursing sweatshirt, suggesting that she's a student in the midst of completing her clinical trails. Per the outlet, Ochsner executive vice president and chief administrative officer Tracey Schiro confirmed the video was filmed at one of its New Orleans facilities. In a prepared statement, she said that “we have investigated the situation and have taken appropriate actions with those involved in the video.”

It's unclear what actions the hospital took. But according to a Facebook user in the above post, they were terminated. Ochsner Health is a not-for-profit health system with multiple locations in the New Orleans metropolitan area of southeast Louisiana.

Four Atlanta nurses were fired in December 2022 for creating a TikTok where they complained about their patients.

In December 2022, a quartet of nurses in Atlanta also lost their jobs for posting a TikTok while on the clock. In this video, they discussed their patients' "icks."

For context, TikTok's popular "ick" trend started over two years ago. Basically, creators list traits that are cringey or unattractive to them (things that make them go "ick"). The trend is usually used to discuss dating pet peeves, but the nurses applied it to their patients.