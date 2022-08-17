Teacher Fired for TikTok Account After Her Coworker "Friend" Showed it to Administrators

Teacher Nicole Johnson says she was fired from a school she worked for 8 years for posting a TikTok. Nicole explained that a co-worker who pretended to be her friend sent this particular video to an administrator in what appears to be an attempt at purposefully getting her in trouble.

In a series of posts, Nicole shared text messages between her and her co-worker and expressed her disbelief that a jocular clip ultimately culminated in her losing her job.