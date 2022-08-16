Waffle House Manager Lets Customer Pay by Doing Dishes After She Jokingly Asked

Jason Brunetti of Pizzetteria Brunetti in New York, said: "I had a new customer come in on a date. When it came time to pay the check, his credit card was declined and he didn’t have any cash on him. He was clearly embarrassed, all the more so because up until then he’d been making a good impression on his date! I asked if he’d enjoyed the food and had a good time. He said he had and I told him that was good enough for me. He showed up the next day with cash for the bill and a tip for the server. And he’s come back any number of times since then."