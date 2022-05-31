Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'Peach Tree Dish' Gaffe Is Also a Meme Machine

There are plenty of reasons to be concerned about the rise of Marjorie Taylor Greene, including her regularly pedaling of conspiracy theories and her seemingly sincere belief that her opponents are Satanists. Even as she continues to pose a threat to democracy, though, Greene also has a habit of saying things that lead to a flurry of memes. There was a gazpacho police incident earlier this year, and now she's referring to "Petri dishes" as "peach tree dishes."