Enjoy These Gazpacho Police Memes in Honor of Marjorie Taylor Greene's Gaffe

The gazpacho police memes originated with comments that Taylor Greene made an appearance on Real American with Dan Ball. During her interview, she confused the terms gestapo and gazpacho. Here's her full quote:

“Not only do we have the DC jail which is the DC gulag, but now we have Nancy Pelosi’s gazpacho police spying on members of Congress, spying on the legislative work that we do, spying on our staff and spying on American citizens”