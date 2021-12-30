A New TikTok Meme Is All About the Horrible Things People Say to One Another

When she says the barbells weigh 200 lbs., the clown responds with, "That's what your scale says too." Then, the clip of the man screaming "emotional damage" plays to complete the meme. The trend is really just a series of sick burns that all feature the same clip at the end of them.

It's unclear where the original clip comes from or how the trend got started, but it's certainly picked up steam on TikTok recently.