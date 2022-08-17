TikToker Films "Abandoned" Dollar Tree Full of Customers with No Employees in Sight

A lingering complaint of the franchise is that the store always seems "understaffed", with store managers voicing their concerns on social media about the lack of assistance from other employees.

GlassDoor reports that the average employee pay at Dollar Tree ranges from $11-$16 per hour. According to GoBankingRates, there's not a single state in America where working at even the highest end of this range can allow you to "live comfortably."