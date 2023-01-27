Home > Television > Blue Bloods Source: Facebook/Belinda Cape Odele Cape's Cause of Death: What Happened to John Ventimiglia's 25-Year-Old Daughter? By Michelle Stein Jan. 27 2023, Updated 12:21 p.m. ET

Actor John Ventimiglia is best known for his portrayal of Artie Bucco on The Sopranos and his recurring role as Dino Arbogast on Blue Bloods. Outside of his professional life, John is a father of two. Tragically, the life of one of his daughters was cut short in early 2023 — but what happened? Keep reading to learn what we know about Odele Cape Ventimiglia's cause of death.

What was Odele Cape Ventimiglia's cause of death?

On Jan. 12, 2023, Odele Cape Ventimiglia died at age 25; a funeral service was held on Jan. 26 in Brooklyn, N.Y. Her mother, Belinda Cape, took to Facebook on Jan. 21 to post a tribute for Odele.

Heartbroken to have to post our darling Odele’s funeral notice. Her sister Lucinda and I have been overwhelmed by the... Posted by Belinda Cape on Saturday, January 21, 2023

"Heartbroken to have to post our darling Odele’s funeral notice," Belinda wrote alongside a link to her daughter's obituary. "Her sister Lucinda and I have been overwhelmed by the messages of support and love we have received, and your remembrances of how cherished Odele was to so many. Odele was greatly loved, and leaves a huge hole in our lives." Belinda also noted that Odele is survived by "her beloved daughter Shiloh," who is 2 months old.