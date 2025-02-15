Ohio Proposed a Bill Nicknamed the Conception Begins at Erection Act — Details If you bill it, they can't come. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Feb. 14 2025, 8:15 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash

Obviously, when people think of the laws of the land, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, or possibly Boston comes to mind. Historically speaking, those three spots are the heavy hitters. After that, each individual state gets to make its own laws. In February 2025, Ohio really made a statement with a potential law involving the criminalization of ejaculation. Here's what we know.

The Ohio ejaculation law, explained!

We do not regret to inform you that the nickname for this bill is the "Conception Begins at Erection Act," per the Ohio Capital Journal. It was introduced by state Rep. Anita Somani who said her reason for bringing the bill to the floor was because "You don’t get pregnant on your own." It would, in fact, make ejaculation without conception illegal. She is the exact right person to introduce this legislation as Rep. Somani is also an OBGYN.

"If you’re going to penalize someone for an unwanted pregnancy, why not penalize the person who is also responsible for the pregnancy?" she asked. She worked on the bill with state Rep. Tristan Rader, which includes a few exceptions such as when protection or contraceptions are used during sex. If you're worried about masturbation or donating sperm, you would be OK. Also, members of the LGBTQ+ community are exempt from this as intercourse between them doesn't "produce ova."

While the bill is meant to be funny, the message it sends is not.

Republican activist Austin Beigel had to laugh about this bill, saying, "It’s beyond ridiculous what’s going on here. It’s a mockery of the most basic biological concepts." Rep. Somani actually agreed with that and pointed out that if he thought it was absurd to regulate the bodies of men, then surely it's equally as ridiculous to do so to women. When asked if this was to make a statement, Rep. Somani laughed and said yes.

On a more serious note, Austin is the president of End Abortion Ohio and has been working diligently to reverse the abortion laws that are enshrined in Ohio's state constitution. In 2023, voters "overwhelmingly legalized and protected the right to abortion." He plans on introducing the Ohio Prenatal Equal Protection Act which will criminalize abortion.