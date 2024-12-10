Scott Presler Is a Gay Man Fighting for Conservative Ideals in Pennsylvania — Is He Married? Scott moved to Pennsylvania just to vote for Donald Trump. By Distractify Staff Published Dec. 10 2024, 12:34 p.m. ET Source: instagram/@scottpresler

Conservative activist Scott Presler considers himself instrumental in mobilizing Republican voters for Donald Trump in swing state Pennsylvania, ultimately clinching him the win against Kamala Harris in the 2024 election — in fact, Scott has shared that he moved to the state specifically to vote for Trump and influence the political climate there. But his activism didn't start there.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2016, he went door-to-door to register voters, attended rallies with Republican party officials, and helped "defeat" Hillary Clinton, per his Instagram bio. He is also the co-founder and chairman of Gays for Trump. Given his identity as an openly gay man, folks have a hard time reconciling his staunch support for the Republican party, which traditionally holds anti-LGBTQ values. And with fears that gay marriage will be repealed now that Trump has been elected, the public has one question. Is Scott Presler married?

Source: instagram/@scottpresler

Article continues below advertisement

Is Scott Presler a married man?

Because of his conservative views and activism, many can't help but wonder whether Scott Presler is a married man. As of writing, there is no public information to indicate that Scott is married — or in any sort of long-term, serious relationship, for that matter. On his social media pages, he tends to stick to political news, memes, reposts from other social media sites, and his fitness journey rather than romance.

In a Nov. 6 post on X (formerly Twitter) introducing himself and his values, he shared a few key pieces of information about himself, including his status as an Eagle Scout and his parents' 44-year marriage. However, he didn't mention anything about a marriage of his own, which likely indicates that there isn't one to report.

Article continues below advertisement

Since I’m trending right now:



Name is Scott.



I’m an Eagle Scout.



My mom & dad share true love & have been married for 44 years.



Started off as a dog walker.



Organized a cleanup in Baltimore.



Launched a voter registration organization.



Helped deliver Pennsylvania for Trump. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 6, 2024

Could Donald Trump overturn gay marriage?

Why is Scott Presler's marital status important to the public? Well, some believe that if he was married, he may feel differently about his conservative views. While Trump has made no specific threats against Obergefell v. Hodges, the Supreme Court case that legalized gay marriage across the country beginning in 2015, left-leaning voters worry that the conservative Supreme Court justices appointed by Trump may proceed differently.

Article continues below advertisement

In a similar fashion to Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion access throughout the United States from 1973 to 2022, it is technically possible that the Supreme Court could choose to overturn Obergefell v. Hodges if a legal challenge is filed against it — which has already happened as of 2024.