Caitlyn Jenner Says That Being a Trump Supporter Negatively Affected Her Career "It was easier to come out as trans than a Trump supporter."

When Caitlyn Jenner posted on X about voting red "no matter how blue you think your state is" ahead of election day, it caused a bit of a flurry of tweets in response. And, according to her, she lost her TV career and endorsements, among other opportunities, when she admitted publicly that she supports Donald Trump.

In fact, Caitlyn shared on X, she lost out on more opportunities because of her political affiliation than she did when she revealed to the world that she is a transgender woman. And even though her posts on X garnered a mix of negative and positive feedback, she responded to some users to share that she stands behind her claims about her career and her support of the Republican politician.



Caitlyn Jenner says she lost her TV career because she is a Trump supporter.

On Nov. 3, 2024, a couple of days before the election day in the United States, Caitlyn shared her ballot on X. On it, the bubble next to Trump was colored in, indicating that she voted for him for president. That was no big shock, especially to those who continue to follow Caitlyn outside of reality television, being that she is no longer part of the reality TV world.

But when someone tweeted in response to Caitlyn's post and said, "It's harder to come out of the closet as a republican in CA than as LGBTQIA," Caitlyn replied to it to agree. And, Caitlyn added, coming out as a Trump supporter cost her a great deal of career opportunities that she seemingly believes she would have still had if she hadn't shared her political affiliation.

I voted. Even in ‘blue’ California. CA has far more Trump supporters than you’d imagine!

No matter how blue you think your state is - VOTE! 🗳️ pic.twitter.com/WrBWgM8oYr — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) November 3, 2024

"Yea it is," Caitlyn replied to the post on X. "I've said for years, it was easier to come out as trans than a Trump supporter. I lost my TV career, endorsement deals, commercial deals, etc. Lol it's insane." To further Caitlyn's outspoken nature in reference to the election and politics in general, she then responded to someone who told her to "watch out" for liberals.