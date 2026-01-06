Former Olympian Oksana Baiul Has Struggled Financially — Let's Look at Her Net Worth "I’ve made all of the money in the world, lost all of the money in the world." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 6 2026, 5:20 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/Oksana Baiul

When it comes to making history, former Olympian Oksana Baiul has certainly done that and more. The retired competitive figure skater was the first Olympian Champion from Ukraine to compete under the Ukrainian flag. She was 17 at the time and took home the gold medal at the 1994 Winter Olympics. This was the first time Ukraine had been able to compete following the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

A few years later, in May 1998, Oksana was checking into a rehabilitation center to deal with her alcohol addiction, per The New York Times. She told the outlet her problems with drinking were a result of getting too much, too fast. Following her win in 1994, Oksana moved to the United States alone. Pretty soon, she was making $2 million a year with no guidance. What is her net worth now? Here's what we know.

Oksana Baiul's net worth explained:

Although Celebrity Net Worth claims Oksana is worth $2 million, that might be more than the actual amount. In October 2025, Realtor.com picked up on a Facebook post by the former skater in which she shared a listing for her house in Shreveport, La. "I can’t make a living in Shreveport. Unfortunately, I can’t," wrote Oksana in the post.

She and her now ex-husband planned on opening a skating school together, but couldn't make it work. Oksana decided to move back to Las Vegas. "I came for a reason, and it did not happen," said the skater. "I came here to create some things, but they did not come to fruition. I have to go where the ice exists."

Oksana purchased the mansion in March 2022. Per the property history on Realtor.com, it was sold for an undisclosed amount. As of January 2026, it's for sale at a whopping $1,195,000. In September 2025, Oksana told KSLA she never learns anything from her successes. "I learn everything from tougher situations." She continued, "I’ve made all of the money in the world, lost all of the money in the world."

Oksana and her ex-husband, Carlo Farina, finalized their divorce in August 2025, per Us Weekly. Their settlement agreement includes splitting the proceeds of the sale of the house, which means Oksana will get $550,000. The couple will also split $108,000 in an investment account. The Olympian will also get a $100,000 lump sum from Carlo, as well as $150,000 paid out over five years. The couple shares a daughter, Sophia.

Oksana has accused several people of fraud.

In November 2012, Oksana filed a lawsuit against the William Morris Endeavor talent agency, accusing them of stealing millions of dollars from her, reported the Inquisitr. She joined the agency at the age of 16 and alleged that WME took advantage of her poor English-speaking skills.

This lawsuit was seeking $1 million in punitive damages after her ex-husband discovered accounting and collection discrepancies. Oksana subsequently collected $9.5 million from WME, but believed more money was being kept from her. One year later, Oksana sued NBCUniversal and Disson Skating, accusing them of unlawfully using her likeness to promote two events, per The Hollywood Reporter.