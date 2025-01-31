Tonya Harding's New Social Media Reveals Where She Is Happily Living Now Tonya thanked people for their "love and support" after joining X. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 30 2025, 8:01 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/E! News

When people think of true-crime, they usually start talking about a handful of infamous serial killers. In no particularly order, fans of the genre will name-check Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy, Jeffrey Dahmer, or Richard Ramirez. Those who are obsessed with unsolved cases will talk your ear off about the Zodiac or Jack the Ripper. If you're lucky, you'll meet someone who is willing to go into intense detail about the kind of crimes that fall under a specific kind of true-crime umbrella.

We're talking about tabloid crimes, which is anything that would have made its way to the National Enquirer or similar back when those rags reigned supreme. And while they should still be taken seriously, these events always involve drama and wacky characters. For example, the story of Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan. It's been over 31 years since Nancy was attacked by Tonya's then-husband, and much has happened since that day, Where is Tonya Harding living now? Here's what we know.



Where is Tonya Harding living now?

In December 2023, Tonya posted an Instagram video of herself ice skating which was truly a sight to behold. She looks relaxed, and confident, and somehow seems to have picked up where she left off nearly three decades ago when Tonya was banned from skating professionally. As she appears to effortlessly glide across the ice, we can see context clues that tell us where Tonya is living now. If our sleuthing skills are correct, she is in Portland, Ore. where the talented athlete grew up.

On the 30th anniversary of the infamous crime that temporarily crippled Nancy Kerrigan, People Magazine caught up with Tonya to see what she was up to. "My family and I are doing good," she told the outlet. In 2010 she married Joseph Jens Price and the couple went on to have a son the following year. As far as work goes, Tonya said she had been "working as a custodian for two businesses that are part of one corporation."

In December 2024, Tonya joined X (formerly Twitter) but has only dropped three posts. The first was a video announcing her arrival on Elon Musk's controversial platform. In it she expresses excitement about being there, wishes folks a happy new year, then invites everyone to "chat it up." The second post is regarding the figure skaters who lost their lives in the D.C. plane crash that occurred in January 2025. "Sending my love and prayers to all the victims and their families," wrote Tonya.