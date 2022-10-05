John Wayne Gacy's Last Words Were Nearly as Shocking as the Crimes That Got Him Executed

"John Wayne Gacy was pronounced dead at 12:58 a.m." said Howard Peters III, corrections director at Stateville Correctional Center in Crest Hill, Ill., on May 10, 1994.

After spending 14 years in prison, the man responsible for the deaths of 33 young men and boys was finally executed. Outside of the prison, a crowd gathered to cheer and protest his death. If anyone was looking for regret or contrition during Gacy's final moments, they wouldn't find it. What were John Wayne Gacy's last words?