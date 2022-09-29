A Celestial Event Coincided With John Wayne Gacy's Execution and Jeffrey Dahmer's Baptism

By the time Jeffrey Dahmer was arrested on July 22, 1991, in Milwaukee, Wis. he was responsible for the deaths of 17 men. All but one of these men was gay; most of them were people of color.

Despite being diagnosed with "borderline personality disorder, schizotypal personality disorder, and a psychotic disorder," Dahmer was found legally sane to stand trial. Undoubtedly his mental illness partially fueled Dahmer's actions, but some think there was a religious component as well.