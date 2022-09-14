Who are Skoll and Hati from 'God of War' in Norse Mythology?

When Sol and Mani, the sun and moon, ceased to rotate and stood still in the sky above Asgard, Odin saw fit to take Skoll and Hati off of Norse guard dog duty and put them to work chasing the sun and the moon around the sky. While this returned order to the world it also put Odin and Asgard in grave danger since once the pair of wolves actually capture the sun and moon the cycle will cease and Ragnarök will be upon the world.