The "Old Gays" From Social Media Stardom Are Getting Their Own Show

The "Old Gays" From Social Media Stardom Are Getting Their Own ShowBy Kori Williams
Nov. 17 2021, Published 6:39 p.m. ET
First making an appearance on the gay male dating app Grindr's YouTube channel, a group called the "Old Gays" has made fans fall in love with their charm, jokes, and views on whatever is happening on social media. Over their time on apps like TikTok and Instagram, they've only gotten more popular, and they have branched out to their own TikTok account outside of the Grindr name.
The Old Gays TikTok now has given the group even more attention. They are even getting their own show about their lives together and have just signed to Brian Graden Media. Here's what we know about them.
Who are the Old Gays on TikTok?
The Old Gays are a group of older men who use social media to talk about their perspectives on pop culture and growing up as gay men and how culture in gay male spaces has changed over the years. The group consists of Robert E. Reeves, Michael "Mick" Peterson, Jessay Martin, and Bill Lyons.
According to an interview with Today, Bill and Michael knew each other for years and reconnected in the early 2000s. They began living together, and then eventually, Mick moved in as well. Jessay ended up moving in across the street, and they all became friends.
Later on, one of their friends introduced them to their producer, and they started making content online from there. Here's what we know about each member.
Robert E. Reeves
According to Robert's website, he's an artist who makes sculptures and functional art, among other things. He received a master's degree in architecture in 1967 from Washington University, although art wasn't always his only form of income. He was also a city planner in St. Louis and San Francisco. "In both cities, I played a key role in formulating strategies for economic, social, and physical development policies," he wrote.
Despite his career taking a number of different twists and turns over the years, Robert has always felt a need to be creative. His work has been seen in shows and galleries since the '80s, and he takes commissions through his website.
Michael Peterson
Michael "Mick" Peterson is a writer, bodybuilder, and OnlyFans creator. On the platform, he uses the alter ego, Guy Holm. "Follow the Adventures of Guy Holm, Mick's Alter Ego, an EveryMan, seeking honour, love, and respect in the contemporary, rough, and tumble world of a 50-year-old bodybuilder and STUD."
Jessay Martin
Jessay Martin doesn't talk about his social life too much on social media. But he has said that he sings in a choir in one of his TikToks. On his Instagram and TikTok, he gives updates on his everyday life and sends messages of positivity to his followers.
Bill Lyons
Bill is the only one of the Old Gays not to have any public social media. But in an interview with NBC, Bill said he never came out to his parents, although he always knew he was gay. "You didn’t talk about coming out to your parents or anything," he said. "In fact, [in] a lot of situations, I heard when parents found out that one of their children was gay, they kicked him out of the house right away. It really wasn’t easy in the beginning."