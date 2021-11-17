Airbnb Host Shames Guest for Covering Doorbell Camera and TikTok’s Divided

There are tons of people with ring doorbells on their properties, and while the popular video doorbell system does have its flaws users have to deal with from time to time, its intuitive user interface and relative cost-effectiveness make it an enticing deal for many homeowners who want an added level of security.

Plus it's great for helping to capture and even curb package thieves, and it could also be a useful tool for ensuring people aren't inviting all sorts of various and sundry individuals into a property you're monetizing through Airbnb.