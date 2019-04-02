Olive Garden is well known for their generous portions and infinite breadsticks. You could easily order a meal and fill up for several days. But this month, the restaurant chain is taking that to the extreme.

Olive Garden's newest promotion, the Giant Italian Classics menu, offers massive versions of four of the most popular menu items, each starting at $12.99. And no, this isn't an April Fool's joke, but the promotion is only running for a limited time.

What does Olive Garden have on offer? We're glad you asked. The menu in includes a 2 oz. giant meatball on a plate of spaghetti topped with meat sauce; an 11½ inch-long chicken parmigiana, served with fettuccine alfredo; massive four-cheese stuffed shells, which are served in marinara, and the same giant stuffed shells with shrimp and smothered in alfredo sauce.

Jennifer Arguello, Executive Vice President of Marketing at Olive Garden, said in a press release:

“Olive Garden is known for its generously-portioned, craveable Italian food at a strong value – with unlimited salad or homemade soup and breadsticks served with every meal.”

“And we regularly hear how much our guests love our timeless dishes like Chicken Parmigiana and our classic meatballs. So, in the spirit of Italian generosity, we’re serving up them up BIGGER than ever before with the introduction of Giant Italian Classics.”