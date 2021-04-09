Oliver Sacks's Partner, Bill Hayes, Played an Important Part in His Life

Back in 2006, Oliver underwent radiation therapy for uveal melanoma in his right eye. Due to the procedure, he lost stereoscopic vision, which eventually led to total blindness in his right eye.

By January 2015, metastases from the ocular tumor were discovered in his liver, and the prognosis wasn't good. The author shared in an op-ed for The New York Times that he planned to use "the time that remains to deepen my friendships, to say farewell to those I love, to write more, to travel if I have the strength, to achieve new levels of understanding and insight."