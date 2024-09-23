Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Olivia Munn's New Daughter Has a Chinese Name, but What Is Her Ethnicity? Olivia Munn's Chinese ancestry is a huge part of her daughter's name. By Joseph Allen Published Sept. 23 2024, 10:00 a.m. ET Source: Mega

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn just gave the world a surprise baby drop, announcing in late September that they had had a baby girl via surrogate. Following the news that Olivia and John had another child and the news that they had named that child Mei June, many wanted to better understand what Olivia's own ethnicity is.

"Méi June Mulaney came into the world Sept, 14, 2024, the year of the dragon," Olivia wrote in a post on Instagram. Later on in the post, Olivia added that she was "so proud of my little plum, my little dragon for making the journey to be with us. My heart has exploded. Méi (pronounced may) means plum in Chinese 梅."

What is Olivia Munn's ethnicity?

Given that she gave her daughter a Chinese name, many naturally wondered what Olivia's own ethnic background is. Olivia was born in Oklahoma City in 1980 to Kimberly Schmid and Winston Munn. Winston is white, while Kimberly is a Vietnamese woman of Chinese ancestry who arrived in the United States in 1975 as a refugee following the Vietnam War. Kimberly settled in Oklahoma, where she met Olivia's father.

Is Olivia Munn Chinese?

Olivia and John already have one child together, a boy named Malcolm who was born in 2021. Olivia has previously shared videos of her teaching her son some Mandarin, so it's clear that her Chinese ancestry is something that she wants to keep alive in both of her children. Olivia has been remarkably open about her life in recent years, including her journey toward motherhood and her relationship with the stand-up comedian. At the same time, she was also dealing with a breast cancer diagnosis.

Olivia went through four surgeries as treatment for breast cancer.

Olivia underwent a double mastectomy and forced menopause following her 2023 breast cancer diagnosis, and she also underwent a partial hysterectomy/oophorectomy, which is why her daughter was carried via surrogate. In speaking about her illness, Olivia has made it clear that Malcolm remained her number one priority throughout the process.

“When I’m with him, it’s the only time my brain doesn’t think about being sick. I’m just so happy with him," she told People. "And it puts a lot of stuff into perspective. Because if my body changes, I’m still his mom. If I have hot flashes, I’m still his mom. If I lose my hair, I’m still his mom. That’s really what matters the most to me. I get to be here for him.”