Before Olivia Nuzzi Was a Disgraced Political Reporter, She Was a Failed Pop Star By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 19 2025, 1:12 p.m. ET

Although social media would like us to believe anyone can become a pop star with the help of a laptop and good lighting, it's actually pretty difficult. Obviously, it was even harder before the internet became an often terrifying game of telephone. Just ask actor Jennifer Love Hewitt, who released two albums between 1995 and 1996, per Business Insider. She was dropped by her record label after they flopped. Guess we know what she didn't do that summer.

J-Love, a nickname we are test driving here, isn't the only thespian to dabble in the music world. Oscar-nominated actor Scarlett Johansson also dropped two albums and some collaborations with Pete Yorn. This was years after she starred in Lost in Translation. Maybe Scarlett was inspired by the karaoke scene? In more recent news, disgraced political reporter Olivia Nuzzi also gave pop music a go, and boy is one song more prescient than it should be. Let's get into it.

Olivia Nuzzi's pop music was recorded under a different name.

Nuzzi, who is best known for her work as Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s texting lover, is releasing a book in December 2025. The former New York Magazine reporter has done a lot in her 32 years, including but not limited to engaging in multiple high-profile relationships with much older men. She is also a writer!

Ahead of her book's release, and in light of the recent rumors about her affair with former South Carolina governor Mark Sanford, social media engaged in some good old-fashioned research. Attorney Damin Toel popped onto X (formerly Twitter) to share the archived MySpace page of a pop artist called Livvy. Her real name is Olivia Nuzzi, which we can confirm based on the enormous banner photo.

Nuzzi was 16 at the time and, per the "About" section, she was a songwriter, actor, and former Wilhelmina model who appeared in various commercials, films, television programs, and print ads since her start in the business at the age of five. Apparently, she shot a short film series titled Emockative: the Life of a Pop Object and produced a "fierce three-song demo" with international chart-topping producer Roy "Royalty" Hamilton.

Nuzzi wrote a song called "Jailbait" and it's about what you think it's about.

Nuzzi wrote, recorded, and released a song called "Jailbait" when she was only 16. Some of the lyrics were shared to X by the @kkrespawned account. Whatever you are picturing is exactly what the song is about. It features lines like, "16 will get you 20" and "I'll give you just enough, then leave you wanting more."