Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's Cute "Save the Date" Cards Have People Seeing Red

When Avengers actor Scarlett Johansson tied the knot with SNL star and comedian Colin Jost in 2020, it seemed like they were the perfect couple. In every red carpet photo of the two together, Scarlett simply glows when she looks at Colin, and they still seem utterly in love, even years later.

When they sent "save the date" cards out for friends and family ahead of their wedding, they decided to go with something a little unconventional. Or, perhaps, ultra-conventional. And not everyone found it funny or cute. Here's what their "save the date" cards looked like and why people are so divided over the whole thing.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's "save the date" cards are a little unusual.

When people plan for a wedding, it's often rife with nitpicky details that can be maddening after months or years of sifting through options. Some people opt to be more casual, or to outsource the tedious details to professionals or even family members. Others, on the other hand, immerse themselves in every single facet of the planning and become obsessed with making sure everything is perfect.

But either way, there's usually at least one thing in common: a theme. Whether that theme is "traditional" or "Star Wars," there's usually a common color or event theme that ties it all together.

This is why Scarlett and Colin's "save the date" cards were a little unusual. The two opted to send out lined index cards, approximately 3"x5", with the handwritten note, "Save the date! Scarlett + Colin are getting married" and details of when and where. They added in parentheses, "We're trying to save money."

One user shared a video still of the card to TikTok, saying, "I think about this probably once a week, this is my Roman Empire." They explained the unusual cards as a reaction to how "out of control" wedding culture has become. However, not everyone agrees.

Not everyone is charmed by the low-key notice.

In the comments of that video, people had some mixed reactions. While some called it cute, pointing out that Colin is a comedian so it was likely not deeper than that, others were incensed.

One user opined, "It reminds me of that question, 'What’s trendy if a rich person does it, but tacky if a poor person were to do it?'” And another said, "It feels mocking."

Many other users seemed to agree with feeling mocked, with one writing, "The rich making fun of the poor and the poor praising it," and another musing, "this is a joke only the wealthy can make."

