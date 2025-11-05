Fans Want to Know Fashion Designer Olivier Rousteing's Net Worth After He Leaves Balmain The French fashion designer began at Balmain when he was just 25. By Niko Mann Published Nov. 5 2025, 2:58 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The French creative director of Balmain, Olivier Rousteing, is stepping down from his role at the fashion house after 14 years, according to Vogue. As the news spreads throughout the fashion world, people are curious about the fashion designer's net worth.

Olivier was just 25 back in 2011 when he became the youngest non-founding fashion designer to head a major Paris fashion house since Dior hired Yves Saint Laurent. The fashion designer also made history as the first Black person to be a creative director of a French fashion house. Olivier led the house to earn revenues of 30.4 million Euros during 2012, with a 3.1 million profit. In 2024, Balmain earned 300 million euros.



Here is Olivier Rousteing's net worth — and it's quite nice.

According to The Sun, Olivier's net worth is a staggering $100 million. Olivier was born in Bordeaux, France, on Sept. 13, 1985. His mother is an optician, and his father is a seaport manager. The couple adopted Olivier when he was just 1 year old.

Olivier Rousteing Fashion designer Net worth: $100 million Birthdate: Sept. 13, 1985 Birthplace: Bordeaux, France Education: Ecole Supérieure des Arts et Techniques de la Mode

The fashion designer began working for Roberto Cavalli back in 2003 after he left school at the Ecole Supérieure des Arts et Techniques de la Mode. Olivier was promoted to lead the women’s ready-to-wear collection at Roberto Cavalli, and he was the label's creative director for five years.

In 2011, Olivier became the creative director of Balmain and was the youngest and first Black creative director of the French fashion house. The label's sales grew by nearly 20 percent after Olivier took over, and he had a salary of approximately $2 million at Balmain. His net worth is estimated to be at least $100 million. He had worked under his predecessor, Christophe Decarnin, since 2009 and took over after Christophe left the brand unexpectedly. Olivier announced he was leaving on Nov. 5.

Paris, 5th November 2025



Balmain and Creative Director Olivier Rousteing announce the end of their collaboration.



A new creative organization for the House will be announced in due course.



©️ Photo: Francesca Beltran pic.twitter.com/xlbmBFFScB — Balmain (@Balmain) November 5, 2025

"I am deeply proud of all that I’ve accomplished, and profoundly grateful to my exceptional team at Balmain, my chosen family, in a place that has been my home for the past 14 years," said Olivier in a statement. "My thanks go to Mr. Rachid Mohamed Rachid and Matteo Sgarbossa for their unwavering belief in me and for entrusting me with this extraordinary opportunity. As I look ahead to the future and the next chapter of my creative journey, I will always hold this treasured time close to my heart."

Olivier is reportedly friends with some famous people, including Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, and supermodel Gigi Hadid. He met Kim at the Met Gala back in 2013, and said of their meeting, "My first meeting with Kim was surprising, electric, and love." He also designed her pearl-covered dress for her bachelorette party.