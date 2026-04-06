Splitsville! Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik and Tess McCracken Have Broken up After 10 Years "Stephen and I are no longer together and we haven’t been since the beginning of January." By Tatayana Yomary Published April 6 2026, 3:13 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

While young couples in the limelight hope that their relationships can go the distance, sometimes things don’t pan out. Between cheating scandals, conflicting work schedules, and uncomfortable realizations, it can be hard for a relationship with a lot of promise to work out.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans have loved watching Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik and his girlfriend Tess McCracken navigate their relationship. Unlike other couples who have been plagued by drama, the pair seemed to have a wholesome union. And while fans believed that they would make it down the aisle, it appears that it’s off the table — at least for now. Let’s dive into Stephen Nedoroscik and his girlfriend’s breakup.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Stephen Nedoroscik and Tess McCracken break up?

In an April 4, 2026, TikTok video, Tess McCracken revealed that she and Stephen have decided to go their separate ways. “There’s not really a good way to make this video, so I just gotta say it, I guess,” Tess said. “Stephen and I are no longer together, and we haven't been since the beginning of January,” she said. “I've been putting off making a formal announcement like this for the last few months, but it's been long enough, and people figured it out.”

She continued: “[My] social media has been cleaned out. I can’t post anything now without getting at least a few comments, and I know there have been multiple Reddit threads. And so, I feel like it’s just easier to have it out in the open and not really have to hide it anymore.”

Article continues below advertisement

Tess went on to explain that she wasn’t really trying to hide things, but acknowledged it being “weird to announce.” She made it a point to share that there was “no drama or a big blow-up fight.”

Article continues below advertisement

“There was no drama,” she said. “It was really just time, and that sucks a lot. There’s really no other way to put it. We were together for almost 10 years. We met and got together when we were 17 and 18, and we’re now 27 and 28. As it turns out, there are things that didn’t matter at 18 that matter when you’re in your later twenties.”

Article continues below advertisement

Tess McCracken shared that she’s doing well despite the split.

In the TikTok video, Tess explained that she has since relocated to Florida and brought along the former couple’s pet cat, Yushu, because Stephen is allergic. “[I’m] really just trying to come to terms with who I am and what I enjoy doing when there's not someone else to consider,” she said. "I absolutely wish Stephen all the best. There's no bad blood. I want to see him succeed in everything, but the way that support is coming has to be different now.”