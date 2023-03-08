Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Source: Getty Images ‘True Lies’ Star Omar Benson Miller Shares a Sweet Relationship With His Mother and Father By Haylee Thorson Mar. 8 2023, Published 3:46 p.m. ET

The new CBS spy series True Lies contains quite a star-studded cast. Featuring Shameless alum Steve Howey, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’s Ginger Gonzaga, CSI: Miami star Omar Benson Miller, and more, the True Lies actors are no strangers to the world of television.

The premiere of the new CBS show marked the return of one cast member to the network’s repertoire of action-packed television series. Omar Benson Miller stars as spy Albert "Gib" Gibson in True Lies. Read on to learn about the 44-year-old actor’s parents, alleged connection to Forest Whitaker, and more.

Who are Omar Benson Miller’s parents?

On Oct. 7, 1978, Omar Benson Miller was born in Anaheim, Calif. to his mother, Gloria Miller, and father. While there isn’t much public information about his parents’ backgrounds, his mother is 80 years old and his father is 84 years old. Fortunately, Omar frequently posts photos of his two family members on social media, hinting at healthy relationships with his mother and father.

In August 2022, the 44-year-old True Lies star shared a sweet photo on Instagram to celebrate his father’s 84th birthday. “One of us just turned 84 and the other can’t stand the desert heat,” Omar wrote in his caption. “Happy Birthday Pop! My favorite farmer-turned-city slicker is still shining.”

Is Omar Benson Miller related to Forest Whitaker?

Despite their physical resemblance, Omar Benson Miller and Forest Whitaker do not share blood. In a 2008 interview with ESPN, the CSI: Miami star ended the misconception that he and the Academy Award-winning actor are related. At the time, Wikipedia listed the two actors as relatives, which Omar immediately denied. "That's not true," the 44-year-old actor revealed. "Wikipedia is full of crap."

Omar Benson Miller has nicknames for both of his parents.

The Ballers alum loves calling his parents by their nicknames. Omar revealed his dad’s nickname is “Smiley” and his mom’s nickname is “Ace” on social media. In a selfie shared on Instagram in August 2021, the actor wrote, “They call him Smiley for a reason … Got some sun and iced tea with my Pop, and we laughed ... a lot.”

In 2020, Omar shared a throwback photo and him and his mom Gloria at a Los Angeles Dodgers game, referring to her as “Ace” in the caption. “Me and Ace at the World Series a couple years ago!” he said.

Omar Benson Miller has a close relationship with his mother.

