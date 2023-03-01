'True Lies' Has Been Adapted for Television — How Did the Original Film End?

Amid an era of entertainment fueled by nostalgia, legacy sequels, and reboots of some of our favorite past films and franchises, the True Lies TV show is certainly a revival that not many might have seen coming. The new series adapts the acclaimed 1994 film of the same name. This top-to-bottom adaptation stars Steve Howey (Shameless) and Ginger Gonzaga (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law) as married couple Harry and Helen Tasker.

As a bored suburban housewife with two kids, Helen sees her life turned upside-down when she discovers that her husband is an international spy. She soon finds herself partnering up with Harry on various missions to save the world. As its own adaptation of the film, the series takes plenty of cues from the source material. How does the original film end, though? Check out our quick recap of the classic film.

How did the 'True Lies' movie end? Here's a quick recap.

Directed by James Cameron, the original film stars Arnold Schwarzenegger (Terminator film series) and Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween film series, Everything Everywhere All at Once) as Harry and Helen. While Harry appears to be a boring computer salesman to his legal secretary wife and daughter, he's actually a secret agent for a top-secret counterterrorism agency known as "Omega Sector." He is often called away on covert missions disguised as business trips to his family.

After discovering Helen's plans to have an extramarital affair, Harry works with his fellow Omega operatives and uses agency resources to conduct a staged kidnapping on Helen. He soon discovers that Helen is in need of adventure due to Harry's constant absences, so Harry takes things a step further by arranging a fake spy mission on which to send Helen. She is assigned to meet and seduce a mysterious figure who will actually be Harry in disguise.

However, things immediately go awry when members of a terrorist organization that Harry has been pursuing kidnap both him and his wife during the fake spy mission. As the organization plans to detonate nuclear warheads in major U.S. cities unless their demands are met, Harry and Helen are tortured. Under the influence of truth serum, Harry confesses to Helen that he is a secret agent. They eventually manage to escape, but Harry's daughter is soon captured by the terrorists.

After an intense struggle with the terrorists' leader, Salim Abu Aziz (Art Malik), Harry manages to rescue his daughter and eliminate the rest of the organization. One year later, Helen has been recruited into Omega Sector and is partnered with Harry. Their marriage has since become stronger than ever, with the two of them rekindling their romance while on another mission.